Cold wind will bring snow: detailed weather forecast in Kyiv on March 3

UAportal has prepared a detailed weather forecast in Kyiv on March 3, according to weather.com. On this day, the temperature will range from -1 °C to +4 °C with a feeling of -3 °C.

The reason for such a difference will be the northwest wind blowing at a speed of 5.7 m/s. A humidity level of 62% is also expected.

Throughout the day, one should expect thick clouds that may bring light snowflakes. Despite the moderate temperature range, it is important to dress appropriately, considering the lower temperature and cold wind.

Sunrise is expected at 7:30 a.m. and sunset around 6:00 p.m.

In general, the temperature in Kyiv will be moderate on March 3 but be prepared for chilly winds and light snow during the day. Going outdoors, don't forget to dress accordingly for these conditions!

