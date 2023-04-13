Cold water and vinegar: how to wash towels so that they are soft, like in hotels

To keep towels always looking like new, follow a few simple rules before each wash.

1. To preserve the softness of towels, wash them with washing gels in a delicate mode at a water temperature of no more than 60 degrees. Do not set a long wash cycle.

2. New towels should be washed in cold water before washing.

3. Add 1/3 of the amount of detergent recommended by the manufacturer to the washing machine. Too much washing powder or gel will dry out the fibers and make the towels stiff.

4. Wash towels separately from other items in a half-empty drum using conditioner.

5. Put 2 tbsp in the drum of the washing machine. spoons of salt and your towels will always be soft. Also, before washing, you can add 100 g of vinegar to the conditioner container.

6. Conditioner for washing terry products should be made on the basis of silicone.

7. Use rubber balls when washing towels (just put them in the drum). Rotating together with towels, they make them fluffy and soft.

8. It is better not to put the machine on the spin when washing towels. Dry them in a vertical position or on a flat surface, avoiding direct sunlight.

