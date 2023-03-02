Horoscope for March 3 for Cancer, Leo and Virgo: time to start over

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for March 3 for Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. This day is suitable for new beginnings and the search for new ways.

Cancer

It’s a great time to make your fantasies come true! The stars have aligned, and you can use this energy to attract success into your life. Focus on positive affirmations, visualize what you want, and act on it - the universe will reward you!

Read also: Three zodiac signs are in danger of poverty and losing everything

Leo

If any area of your life has been stagnant lately, now may be the time to shake things up! Open yourself up to exploring different options, don't let fear stop you from taking risks or trying something new. Great things await us outside of our comfort zone!

Video of the day

Virgo

Now is not the best time to start something new when it comes to working toward achieving something bigger than ourselves. Consider whether it makes more sense financially, emotionally, and mentally. It will help ensure greater success in the long run!

Recall that earlier, astrologers revealed how men from the first half of the zodiac signs, from Aries to Virgo, and the second, from Libra to Pisces, show their love.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!