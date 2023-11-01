Laundry gel or capsules: which is more effective at removing stains

In this article, UAportal looked at the key factors to consider when choosing between washing gel and capsules. Consider convenience, cleaning efficiency, versatility and environmental impact.

Daily video

Cleaning efficiency

One of the main aspects to consider is cleaning efficiency, and this is where laundry capsules compare favorably. They contain a concentrated detergent that penetrates deep into the fabric, ensuring thorough cleaning. In contrast, laundry gel can leave behind a residue if not rinsed out properly.

Versatility

Washing gel is superior to capsules in terms of versatility, as it can be used with different types of washing machines, particularly top-loading and front-loading. This makes the gel suitable for households with different models of washing machines.

Read also: Why you should not wash things in hot water

Cost

While laundry capsules may seem more expensive at first, they become more cost-effective over time. With pre-measured doses, there is less chance of wasting and overusing detergent, resulting in long-term savings.

Environmental Impact

Most laundry pods use biodegradable materials that minimize their impact on the environment. In contrast, laundry gels are usually available in large bottles, which leads to increased plastic waste.

Recall, we have already written how much laundry detergent you should pour into your washing machine.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram-channel!