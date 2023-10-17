Where to place a money tree in the house: what you need to know about it

The money tree, known for its mystical properties, attracts the attention of many owners who seek financial prosperity and harmonious energy. According to popular belief, this magical plant attracts prosperity and wealth to the home.

However, if the money tree does not bring the desired effect, there are several prescribed actions you can take to remedy the situation.

When it comes to finding the perfect location for your money tree, it's important to note that direct exposure to intense sunlight is not desirable. Instead, consider placing the plant near an east-facing window where it can bask in soft, filtered sunlight.

This location will satisfy its need for a clean, well-lit and spacious environment - ideal conditions for optimal growth and energy flow.

There is a belief that placing a money tree near actively used electrical appliances, such as a TV or computer, can increase its ability to attract financial energy.

However, it is very important to keep in mind its unwanted neighbors. Do not place the money tree next to vases with climbing plants or any thorny flowers, as this can hinder its ability to bring prosperity.

It is also not recommended to place the plant near an aquarium, as it is believed to interfere with the accumulation of money.

Proper care plays an equally important role in maximizing the potential of your money tree. Make sure that watering occurs no more than twice a week, and that monthly fertilization is carried out with appropriate fertilizers. Seasonal pruning should also be done to keep it in shape and vigorous.

If repotting is necessary, choose a container that is only slightly larger than the root system. Remember that a gradual transition ensures the plant's well-being.

In addition, it is worth noting that the money tree prefers a moderate level of humidity. You do not need to mist or overly humidify the surrounding air, as this may not meet its needs. Instead, periodic wiping of the leaves can contribute to the tree's healthy appearance and enhance its magical properties.

Finally, pay attention to the symbolism of placing a few coins near your money tree. According to tradition, these coins serve as a powerful magnet for wealth, enhancing the plant's financial influence.

