Where and how to keep money at home without causing trouble: esoteric advice

In this article, we will look at the different places where you can and cannot keep money, and we will show you the advice of esotericists. You need to be careful with money, as it has a powerful energy that can significantly affect on your financial well-being.

Mishandling money or hoarding it excessively can potentially block the flow of wealth and reduce the chances of prosperity. First of all let's take a look at the forbidden places where you should not keep money in your home.

Glass jars: storing money in glass jars leads to a chaotic arrangement, reflecting a similar state of disorder and confusion in your life.

Mattress: a place where someone sleeps or rests transfers energy to money, causing it to stagnate instead of circulating.

Stash by the front door: excessive exposure of drafts at the front door can cause money to "give out" of the house, symbolically signifying a loss of financial stability.

Books: money, which is kept among books absorbs environmental energy, especially work-related energy. It is advisable to keep money only in books with a positive storyline.

Tight boxes and folders: insufficient space restricts the flow of energy, thus preventing money from entering the home.

In addition, esotericists strongly discourage tying banknoteі with rubber bands, excessively folding them or stuffing purses with large amounts of money. It is important that each banknote is free and unrestricted, ensuring a smooth energy exchange between money and the Universe.

Now let's consider how to properly store money at home, so that they multiplied and contributed to financial prosperity:

You should keep money in a wallet or purse with the face side facing you, placing them in descending order of face value.

It does not hurt to buy an aesthetically pleasing box or container specially designed for storing money.

It is recommended to practice financial literacy, managing your finances wisely, rather than impulsively spending money.

You can purchase a talisman, such as a foreign banknote or rare coin, as these items can positively influence the material aspect.

You should place the stash near the ground or near metal objects, following the recommendations of feng shui practitioners.

Excessive frugality should be avoided, as a possessive attitude towards money can hinder its flow. It is necessary to learn to part with money willingly, because to those who do not want to spend, finances come more slowly.

The importance of "making money work" should be remembered. Constantly interact with your money: replace old bills with new ones, exchange large bills, spend wisely and replenish your savings. This constant interaction with your money will encourage a vigorous exchange, which will allow you to earn more in the future.

