How else to use shampoo: three life hacks

UAportal has prepared three unusual ways to use shampoo in everyday life. We will look at life hacks with shampoo that will help simplify daily tasks and save time, money, and effort.

Cleaning jewellery

Mix a small amount of shampoo with warm water and soak the jewellery in the solution for a few minutes. Then use a soft brush or cloth to gently remove dirt and plaque.

Rinse the jewellery thoroughly with water and dry it with a clean cloth, after which it will regain its former shine.

Removing stains from clothes

Apply a small amount of shampoo directly to the stain, and rub it in gently. Leave the garment in this state for a few minutes, and then wash it as usual.

The shampoo will help break down the stain and remove it from the fabric. This method works well for grease food stains, and even ink.

Cleaning make-up brushes

Mix a small amount of shampoo with warm water in a bowl, dip the brushes in the solution and gently swirl them. Then rinse thoroughly with water and squeeze. It is recommended to place them on a clean towel to dry. The shampoo will remove any residual cosmetics and leave the brushes clean and soft.

