The French way of washing clothes: things will be as good as new

UAportal has prepared a guide that tells you about the French way of doing laundry. Practical tips and tricks will help you achieve flawless laundry.

Choose the right detergent and water temperature

To achieve enviable whiteness, start by choosing a high-quality detergent that is specially formulated for white clothes. Look for products that contain optical brighteners to enhance the brightness of your clothes.

Also, pay attention to the water temperature. Using warm or hot water helps to remove stains and effectively kill bacteria, ensuring that your white clothes stay spotlessly clean.

Video of the day

Read also: Effective tips for removing tough stains from carpet

Pre-treat stubborn stains

Some stains are more difficult to remove than others. Before throwing your white clothes in the washing machine, try pretreating them to remove stubborn stains.

Apply the stain remover directly to the stained area and leave it on for a few minutes. Before washing, gently rub the stain with a soft brush or toothbrush to loosen it.

Harness the power of sunlight

The French have long relied on the natural power of sunlight to brighten their clothes. After washing, hang your white clothes out to dry in the sun. Sunlight acts as a natural bleach, helping to remove any old stains or discolouration, while filling the clothes with a fresh scent.

We remind you that UAportal has prepared some simple tips to help you clean your bathroom quickly and efficiently. You will need baking soda, vinegar and lemon juice.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!