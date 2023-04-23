Superhero movies of 2018-21: immerse yourself in unique worlds

In recent years, superhero movies have dominated the box office, and UAportal has prepared a list of the best superhero movies that saved the industry in 2018-2021. From Marvel to DC, these films demonstrate the power of superheroes to captivate audiences and bring in big money.

Black Panther

IMDB rating: 7.3

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Country: USA; Length: 134 min; Year: 2018

Producer: Kevin Feige

Black Panther was a groundbreaking film that broke box office records and earned critical acclaim. The film won three Academy Awards for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score, becoming the first superhero film to win in these categories. The film was also nominated for Best Picture.

Black Panther tells the story of T'Challa, the King of Wakanda, who faces challenges that threaten his throne and his people.

Avengers: Infinity War

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Country: USA; Length: 149 min; Year: 2018

Producer: Kevin Feige

The movie "Avengers: Infinity War was a critical and commercial success, breaking box office records and earning critical acclaim. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

The movie "Avengers: Infinity War brings together all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fight the powerful villain Thanos, who seeks to destroy half the universe with the Infinity Stones.

Spider-Man: Across the Universe

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Country: USA; Length: 117 min; Year: 2018

Producer: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal

"Spider-Man: Across the Universe" is a groundbreaking animated film that won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019. It also received many other awards, including BAFTA and Golden Globe.

"Spider-Man: Across the Universe introduces viewers to a brand new world of Spider-Men who unite to fight the villain Kingpin.

Captain Marvel

IMDB rating: 6.9

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science fiction

Country: USA; Length: 123 min; Year: 2019

Producer: Kevin Feige

Captain Marvel was a commercial and critical success, breaking box office records and earning critical acclaim. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Captain Marvel tells the story of Carol Danvers, a former US Air Force pilot who becomes a powerful superhero after being exposed to alien technology.

The Avengers: The Finale

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Country: USA; Length: 181 min; Year: 2019

Producer: Kevin Feige

"Avengers: The Final Destination" was a commercial and critical success, breaking box office records and earning critical acclaim. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and won a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

"The Avengers: The Final Destination" brings together all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the final battle with Thanos, who seeks to destroy the universe once and for all.

