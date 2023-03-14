Movies for family viewing: spend time with your loved ones in a pleasant way

UAportal has prepared a list of family-oriented films released between 2016 and 2019. These movies were carefully selected based on their IMDB ratings, which range from 6.5 to 10.

The Little Prince

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Genre: Family animated film

Country: France, Canada, Luxembourg. Duration: 108 minutes. Year: 2016

Director: Mark Osborne

The film "The Little Prince" tells the story of a young girl who meets an eccentric Aviator and discovers a magical world where everything is possible.

Mirai

IMDB Rating 7.7

Genre: Adventure, animation

Country: Japan. Duration: 98 minutes. The year is 2018

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

"Mirai" follows the adventures of Kun as he meets his mother as a teenager and his great-grandfather as a young man. These unexpected encounters reveal Kun's family history, which ultimately helps him understand why things have to be the way they are. With the help of the magical creatures around him, Kun learns the secrets hidden in his family's past, allowing him to understand what it means to be a part of something bigger than himself.

Ferdinand

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Genre: Adventure, animation

Country: USA. Duration: 108 minutes. Year: 2017

Director: Carlos Saldanha.

This animated comedy follows Ferdinand, a giant bull who prefers flowers to bullfights and embarks on an epic journey across Spain after being mistaken for a dangerous beast.

Wonder

IMDB Rating: 8

Genre: Drama

Country: USA. Duration: 113 minutes. Year: 2017

Director: Stephen Chbosky

This American drama film tells the story of August Pullman, born with facial differences that prevented him from attending mainstream school, as he enters the fifth grade at Beecher Prep School for the first time in his life, despite the protests of his classmates' parents against his inclusion in their classroom environment.

Toy Story 4

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Genre: animated comedy

Country: USA. Duration: 109 minutes. Year: 2019

Director: Josh Cooley

"Toy Story 4" follows Woody's story when Bonnie reluctantly adds a new toy named Forky to her room, causing chaos among Woody's friends as they search for Forky in unexpected places to bring him home before it's too late.

