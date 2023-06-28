The Meryl Streep phenomenon in Hollywood: why millions of viewers adore the actress

Meryl Streep, an iconic figure in the world of cinema, has been captivating audiences for decades with her exceptional talent and great performances. UAportal has prepared an insightful article about Meryl Streep's unique path to success and the qualities that make her stand out in show business.

Her childhood

Meryl Streep was born on June 22, 1949 under the zodiac sign of Cancer. Her sensitivity and intuition, that are characteristics of true Cancer, undoubtedly influenced her ability to immerse herself in a variety of characters.

Raised in New Jersey, Streep discovered her passion for acting at a young age. Despite financial hardships, she pursued her dream and joined a local theater group, which shows her early dedication and determination.

Early career

At the beginning of her career, Streep faced the inevitable difficulties that many aspiring actors face. However, her determination and talent shone through, propelling her forward.

With exceptional training at the Yale School of Drama, she honed her craft and developed a versatile acting style. Streep's ability to easily transform into different characters, as well as her impeccable accent and attention to detail, quickly brought her to the attention of the industry.

Breakthrough role

In 1978, Meryl Streep landed a role that changed her life forever. Starring in the movie "The Deer Hunter", she played Linda, a woman who is going through the burden of the Vietnam War era.

The role played by Streep was unusual and received critical acclaim and her first Oscar nomination. This breakthrough role launched Streep's rise to stardom and cemented her reputation as a strong performer.

Selective roles

One of the defining qualities that distinguish Meryl Streep is her careful approach to choosing roles. She knows how to choose characters that challenge her as an actor and push her limits.

Whether it's the formidable Miranda Priestley in "The Devil Wears Prada" or the indomitable Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady", Streep's roles invariably captivate audiences and bring her numerous awards, including three Oscars.

Meryl Streep's influence

She has become an inspiration for aspiring actors, especially women, who admire her ability to make a successful and long-lasting career in a difficult field. The fact that Streep uses her platform to express her opinions on social and political issues has further strengthened her status as a respected figure in Hollywood.

