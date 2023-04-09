The evolution of dramatic films: how the genre changed

UAportal has prepared an article that explores the evolution of the dramatic film genre throughout history. Drama films have undergone significant changes over time, resulting in a combination of breathtaking scenery, brighter characters, and memorable moments that continue to captivate audiences around the world.

The era of silent Cinema (1895-1927)

During this period, films were generally short and had no sound. The focus was on visual storytelling, with the cinematographers using techniques such as close-ups, tracking shots, and editing to create dramatic tension and convey emotion.

The films of this period were often melodramatic, with exaggerated acting and exaggerated plots. Among the popular films of this period are "The Birth of a Nation" and "Metropolis".

The Golden Age of Hollywood (1930-the 1950s)

The Golden Age of Hollywood was marked by the emergence of the studio system, when major studios controlled every aspect of film production, from casting to distribution. Hollywood films of this period were characterized by luxurious aesthetics, characters that resembled real people, and convoluted plots. Many iconic films such as Gone with the Wind and Casablanca were filmed during this time.

New Hollywood (1960s-1970s)

The 1960s and 1970s saw the emergence of a new generation of filmmakers who challenged the traditional studio system and pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable in cinema. Films from this period were often dark, realistic, and focused on contemporary social issues. Many iconic films were made during this era, including The Godfather, Safe Rider, and Taxi Driver.

Blockbuster era (1980-the 1990s)

With the onset of the blockbuster era in the 1980s and 1990s, films became increasingly focused on spectacle and special effects. High-concept films with big budgets and big stars dominated the box office, leading to many iconic film franchises such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Jurassic Park.

Digital Age (2000s–present)

The digital age was marked by the advent of computer graphics (CGI) and the widespread use of green screen technology. This allowed filmmakers to create increasingly complex and exciting worlds, such as in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. In addition, the rise in popularity of streaming services has ushered in a new era of film distribution, providing greater availability and variety of films being produced.

