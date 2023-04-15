This ingredient will make mashed potatoes fluffy and tender: cooking secrets

Puree is an everyday dish, which, nevertheless, has its own cooking secrets. And if you follow them, your dish will melt in your mouth.

What are the benefits of potatoes?

Less processing of potatoes means higher benefits. The most healthy version of potatoes is baked in the oven with a minimum amount of olive oil and spices. Puree has a higher glycemic index, and therefore a little less benefit, but this dish is still good for health.

Potatoes contain antioxidants (flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acids) that neutralize free radicals that accumulate in our bodies and increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. In addition, antioxidants prevent liver and colon cancer cells from growing. By the way: colored potatoes contain more antioxidants than white potatoes.

The starch contained in potatoes is not harmful, because it is completely absorbed. Therefore, people with type 2 diabetes can eat potatoes.

Potatoes do not contain gluten, so they are great for people who follow a gluten-free diet. Another plus is that it is quite filling and keeps you away from hunger for a long time.

You can make hundreds of dishes from potatoes: bake, fry, cook in a sleeve with meat or fish, roast on a bonfire, make casseroles - the list can be continued endlessly, but the most requested and no less delicious dish remains mashed potatoes.

Rules for making delicious mashed potatoes:

Wash potatoes thoroughly before peeling; Peel the potatoes well, do not leave any dark spots and holes on them. Cut into equal pieces. Do not leave potatoes in water for a long time - potatoes will lose their starch. Choose varieties that contain a lot of starch (starchy potatoes are usually yellow in color).

3: Put potatoes in salted boiling water;

The water should completely cover the potatoes; Boil the potatoes under the lid for 20-25 minutes after boiling; Do not use a blender or combine to chop potatoes - only a pestle; After the potatoes are cooked, drain the water and mash them. After that, you can add butter (the ideal ratio is 200 g of butter per 1 kg of potatoes) and hot cream or milk. It is impossible to add cold - the puree will be gray in color. By the way, you can add not only milk to mashed potatoes but also sour cream, and Greek yogurt. You should eat the puree right away, and not leave it for later.

A recipe for delicate puree with cream or milk

Ingredients:

– potatoes - 1 kg

- cream - 1/2 cup or milk 1 cup;

– butter - 200 g;

- salt - to taste.

Wash and peel the potatoes, rinse them again, and cook until done. Drain the water, cover the pan with potatoes with a towel, and steam until white - this way it will better absorb milk and butter. Mash the potatoes, and add melted butter and hot milk/cream. Beat lightly. Salt to taste.

