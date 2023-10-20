Electronic book or a paper book: what are the twists and turns for readers
Persistent readers are often faced with the dilemma of choosing between paper and e-books. In this article, UAportal explored different aspects to help you make an informed decision. From accessibility and reading experience to price point.
- Accessibility
In terms of accessibility, paper books have a traditional charm, are easy to find in bookstores, and libraries and easy to share with friends. However, e-books offer convenience and accessibility, allowing readers to download countless amount of books.
- Reliability
When it comes to reliability, paper books have the advantage of not wearing out, running out of power, or having any technical malfunctions. On the other hand, e-books is a compact and lightweight option, eliminating the need to carry heavy physical copies and are resistant to environmental factors such as moisture and dust.
Read also: How to instill the habit of reading: useful methods
- Tactility
The tactile experience of reading a paper book is important for many readers. In contrast, e-books try to replicate this sensory aspect. However, they offer features that enhance the reading experience, such as adjustable font size, backlighting, and built-in dictionaries for a greater convenience.
- Environmental Impact
As to considering the environmental impact, paper books require the use of trees to produce paper, which leads to a deforestation and carbon emissions. On the other hand, e-books offer a more established option as they eliminate the need for paper production and move to digital storage and distribution, making them an eco-friendly choice.
- Cost
Cost is an important factor to consider. Paper books can be expensive, especially hardcover editions or imported titles, placing a financial burden on the shoulders of stubborn readers. In contrast, e-books tend to be lower priced, and many classic novels and public domain books are available for free.
As a reminder, we've shared tips that not only help establish a reading regimen, but also make it truly enjoyable.
Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !