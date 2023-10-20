Electronic book or a paper book: what are the twists and turns for readers

Persistent readers are often faced with the dilemma of choosing between paper and e-books. In this article, UAportal explored different aspects to help you make an informed decision. From accessibility and reading experience to price point.

Accessibility

In terms of accessibility, paper books have a traditional charm, are easy to find in bookstores, and libraries and easy to share with friends. However, e-books offer convenience and accessibility, allowing readers to download countless amount of books.

Reliability

When it comes to reliability, paper books have the advantage of not wearing out, running out of power, or having any technical malfunctions. On the other hand, e-books is a compact and lightweight option, eliminating the need to carry heavy physical copies and are resistant to environmental factors such as moisture and dust.

Read also: How to instill the habit of reading: useful methods

Tactility

The tactile experience of reading a paper book is important for many readers. In contrast, e-books try to replicate this sensory aspect. However, they offer features that enhance the reading experience, such as adjustable font size, backlighting, and built-in dictionaries for a greater convenience.

Environmental Impact

As to considering the environmental impact, paper books require the use of trees to produce paper, which leads to a deforestation and carbon emissions. On the other hand, e-books offer a more established option as they eliminate the need for paper production and move to digital storage and distribution, making them an eco-friendly choice.

Cost

Cost is an important factor to consider. Paper books can be expensive, especially hardcover editions or imported titles, placing a financial burden on the shoulders of stubborn readers. In contrast, e-books tend to be lower priced, and many classic novels and public domain books are available for free.

As a reminder, we've shared tips that not only help establish a reading regimen, but also make it truly enjoyable.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !