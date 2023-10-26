Electroepilation or laser: which method to choose

Electroepilation and laser hair removal are two methods of hair removal. However, they differ significantly. UAportal will tell you about the advantages and disadvantages of these procedures.

Duration of the procedure

An important factor to consider when you're comparing electroepilation and laser hair removal is the speed of the procedure. Laser hair removal typically covers a larger surface area in a shorter period of time.

In contrast, electroepilation can take bigger amount of time because each hair follicle needs to be treated individually. Therefore, if time is a key factor, laser hair removal may be a better choice because of its effectiveness in treating large areas.

Pain and discomfort

When comparing electroepilation and laser hair removal in terms of pain and discomfort, the latter usually has the edge. Most patients experience mild discomfort during the procedure.

On the other hand, electroepilation may result in a brief burning sensation when the electric current is applied. However, it is important to note that the discomfort felt may vary depending on individual pain tolerance.

Cost

Cost is another important aspect to consider. Electroepilation is usually a more affordable option compared to laser hair removal, especially in the long run.

However, it is important to note that prices may vary depending on the geographical location and the specific clinic or salon offering the service. Therefore, it is advisable to research and compare prices in your area before making a decision.

Versatility

It is important to consider suitability for different skin and hair types. Laser hair removal works better on people with fair skin and dark hair because the laser affects the pigment in the hair follicles. Electroepilation is suitable for all skin and hair types and can be customized, making it a versatile option.

