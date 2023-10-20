Eliners or braces: which is better for the orthodontic treatment

Eliners and braces are orthodontic treatments that are used to correct a misaligned bite. In this article, UAportal looked at the key differences between the two of them to find out which option is preferable for achieving a coveted smile.

Comfortability

Braces are a non-removable dental appliance, while eliners are removable mouthguards. It means that eliners are a more discreet and comfortable option, without wires that can irritate the mouth. They also make it easier to maintain oral hygiene, as they can be removed for brushing and flossing.

Effectiveness of treatment

In terms of treatment effectiveness, braces tend to be more suitable for complex dental problems such as severe bite problems. Eliners, on the other hand, are better suited for mild to moderate dental problems, such as crowded teeth or small gaps between teeth.

Duration of treatment

The duration of treatment is another factor to consider. Braces are usually worn for one to three years, depending on the severity of the case. Eliners, on the other hand, have a shorter wear time of six to eighteen months.

Cost

Cost is also an important factor. Braces are a more affordable option, while eliners tend to be more expensive due to higher manufacturing costs.

