For those looking for effective alternatives to the curling iron, UAportal has prepared instructions on how to curl hair. Try these handy techniques at home to achieve perfect curls without the potential harm from hot styling tools.

The Twisting and Pinning Method

To curl your hair without a curling iron, the twist-and-pin method is perfect. Start by moisturizing your hair and dividing it into small strands. Take each part and twist it tightly from root to tip. Secure the twist to the scalp with bobby pins. Repeat this process with the remaining strands, being careful not to break them. Leave the curls overnight or until your hair is completely dry, and then gently detangle them to get stunning natural curls.

Curling in the Form of a Sock Bun

Another effective technique for curling hair without a curling iron is the sock bun method. Roll a sock in the shape of a donut. Wet your hair and tie it into a high ponytail. Place the rolled-up sock at the end of the ponytail and start winding the hair around the sock towards the crown. Secure the bun with bobby pins. Leave the bun overnight or until the hair is completely dry.

Braiding Technique

For more relaxed curls, the braiding technique is perfect. Start by wetting your hair and dividing it into three parts. Gently braid each part tightly from root to tip, making sure the ends are secured with hair bands. Leave the braids for a few hours or overnight. When it's time to loosen your curls, gently unbraid each braid and separate the waves with your fingers.

