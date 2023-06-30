Carpets add a cozy atmosphere to any room, but they are also prone to staining and can be more difficult to clean than hard floors. It can be especially difficult to deal with stubborn stains, as they require additional effort and specialized knowledge. UAportal has prepared tips on how to effectively remove stubborn dirt from the carpet without any hassle.

The right technique for stain removal

When it comes to dealing with different types of dirt on the carpet, it is important to avoid vigorous rubbing of the stain. It is also important to act quickly, as a fresh, wet stain is easier to remove than one that has already become embedded in the carpet fibers.

It is also recommended not to pour cleaning solutions directly onto the carpet. Instead, you can apply them to a cloth or use a spray bottle to spray the solution onto the stain. Here are some tried-and-true DIY spray recipes:

1. Dishwashing liquid-based cleaner

This solution is suitable for both synthetic and natural pile carpets. To prepare the solution, use clear dishwashing liquid to prevent any paint residue from staining the carpet.

For synthetic carpets, mix a quarter teaspoon of detergent with one glass of warm water. For natural pile carpet, double the concentration of dishwashing liquid.

2. Vinegar-based cleaner

Dilute white vinegar with water to make an effective carpet cleaner. For synthetic carpets, mix two parts water with one part vinegar. For natural pile carpets, use equal parts of water and vinegar.

When applying the cleaner, work from the edges of the stain to the center with a cloth or cotton pad. Gently work the stain and spray it on the entire stain at once. Leave the product on for 10-15 minutes, then remove it with a dry cloth or paper towel.

Do not rub the stained area vigorously, repeat the treatment if necessary. Persistence will help you achieve the desired result.

Once the stain has been successfully removed, rinse the cleaned area with clean water and allow the carpet to dry naturally. During drying, avoid stepping on the wet area to prevent flattening and stiffening of the carpet fibers.

