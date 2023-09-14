What are humidifiers for: advantages and disadvantages of these devices

Humidifiers are becoming more and more popular due to their ability to improve indoor air quality and relieve dryness. UAportal prepared its advantages and disadvantages so that you can make an informed purchase decision.

Advantages of humidifiers

Improving air quality

This is especially evident when you have to work in stuffy, hot and poorly ventilated rooms with humidity levels below 20%. Therefore, humidified air has a positive effect on the mood and overall well-being of a person.

Improving the condition of plants

Maintaining the optimum humidity level is not only beneficial for human health but also for the growth of indoor plants. This directly affects the vitality of the leaves and stems, stimulating flowering.

Protecting furniture and wood

Dry air can lead to the cracking and warping of wooden furniture, floors and musical instruments. Humidifiers help to maintain the ideal moisture level while preventing damage to wooden objects.

Disadvantages of humidifiers

Risk of excessive humidity

Excessive humidity creates a favourable environment for the growth of mould, bacteria and dust mites. Failure to maintain these appliances properly can lead to the growth of these allergens, which can contribute to respiratory illnesses and other health problems.

Danger to children

Steam humidifiers pose a potential hazard to families with young children because of the hot steam that can cause burns if touched or knocked over.

Stains on the walls

White patches may appear on walls or furniture with a dark finish. These spots appear when hard water is used.

