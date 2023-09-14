What is hippotherapy for: the pros and cons of riding

Hippotherapy, a form of therapy that involves horseback riding, offers numerous benefits for people. UAportal has prepared an analysis of the pros and cons of equine therapy that sheds light on its potential advantages and disadvantages.

Pros of hippotherapy:

Physical benefits

Hippotherapy offers several physical benefits, including improved balance, coordination, and posture due to the rhythmic and repetitive movements of the horse.

Emotional and psychological benefits

Equine-assisted therapy can have a positive impact on emotional and psychological well-being. Interacting with horses promotes joy, relaxation, self-confidence, trust, empathy and improved social skills.

Cognitive benefits

Equine-assisted therapy provides cognitive benefits through a multi-sensory experience, improving attention, concentration and problem-solving abilities.

Cons of hippotherapy:

Cost

Equine-assisted therapy can be expensive due to the specialised equipment, qualified professionals and upkeep of the horses. This cost can limit access for people without adequate financial resources.

Accessibility

A lack of racecourses limits access for some people. Long waiting lists and limited time slots further complicate access to services.

Safety risks

Although equine-assisted therapy is generally safe, there are inherent risks. Accidents or injuries can occur, which underscores the need for proper training, supervision, and safety measures.

