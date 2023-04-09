DiCaprio: the five best films in which the icon of cinema played

UAportal has prepared an article about the five best films with the participation of the talented actor Leonardo DiCaprio. From gripping dramas to thought-provoking documentaries, this article covers a range of genres to showcase the versatility of acting.

survived

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Country: USA; Duration: 2 hours 36 minutes; Year: 2015

Producer: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

The film "The Survivor" received widespread critical acclaim and many awards and nominations. It was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won three, including Best Director for Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Best Actor for DiCaprio, and Best Cinematography for Emmanuel Lubecki. In addition, the film won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director.

The film "The One Who Lived" tells the story of frontiersman Hugh Glass, who is left to die in the desert by his comrades after being mauled by a bear. Driven by a desire for revenge, Glas is forced to fight his way through harsh terrain and brutal weather to survive and get his revenge.

Beginning

IMDB rating: 8.8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Country: USA; Duration: 2 hours 28 minutes; Year: 2010

Producer: Christopher Nolan

The film "Inception" became a groundbreaking film that received widespread critical acclaim and many awards and nominations. It won four Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. The film also won a number of other awards, including the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Action.

"Inception" is a breathtaking thriller about a team of experienced operatives who infiltrate people's dreams to steal their secrets. DiCaprio stars as team leader Cobb, who is haunted by memories of his dead wife and must confront his past to complete the mission.

Apostates

IMDB rating: 8.5

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Country: USA; Duration: 2 hours 31 minutes; Year: 2006

Producer: Martin Scorsese

The film was a critical and commercial success, receiving numerous awards and nominations. The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing. DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor, and the film also won several other awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture Drama.

The Renegades is a gripping crime drama in which two men from different sides of the law, played by DiCaprio and Matt Damon, go after the dangerous underworld of organized crime. DiCaprio delivers a strong performance as a conflicted and determined undercover cop, showcasing his acting range.

The Wolf of Wall Street

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: biography, crime, drama

Country: USA; Duration: 3 hours; Year: 2013

Producer: Martin Scorsese

The film became a controversial and highly praised film that received many awards and nominations. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Musical and Comedy. DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor, and the film also won several other awards, including the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Comedy.

The Wolf of Wall Street is a dark comedy action film that tells the story of Jordan Belfort, a corrupt stockbroker who rose to fame and fortune through unethical practices.

Somehow in Hollywood

IMDB rating: 7.6

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Country: USA; Duration: 2 hours 41 minutes; Year: 2019

Producer: Quentin Tarantino

The film was a critical and commercial success, receiving numerous awards and nominations. The film won two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt and Best Design. DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor, and the film also won several other awards, including Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a nostalgic and whimsical film that transports viewers to Hollywood in the 1960s. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, a television actor struggling to find his place in a changing industry. Along with his stunt double, played by Pitt, Dalton navigates the ups and downs of the entertainment world while the Manson family looms in the background.

