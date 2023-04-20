Angelina Jolie's childhood and tattoos: facts about which few people know

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous and influential Hollywood actresses. However, there are many interesting and little-known facts about her that many people may not know. UAportal prepared this article to provide readers with five interesting facts about Angelina Jolie.

Love for tattoos

Angelina Jolie is known for her love of tattoos, and she has a lot of them. On her body, there are more than 20 tattoos, each of which has a special meaning. Some of her tattoos include a Buddhist prayer, a Tennessee Williams quote, and the coordinates of her children's birthplaces.

Interest in humanitarian activities

Jolie is also known for her humanitarian work. She was a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency and worked with many different organizations to promote human rights and social justice around the world.

A unique childhood

Angelina had a unique childhood, she grew up as the daughter of two famous actors, Jon Voight, and Marcheline Bertrand. As a teenager, she was a bit of a rebel, experimenting with drugs and even wearing a bottle of her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton's blood around her neck.

Love of adventure

The actress is known for her love of adventure and has done many daring things throughout her life. She jumped with a parachute, bungee jumping and even flew an airplane. She also likes to travel and has visited many countries around the world.

Love for your family

Despite a busy career and many interests, family always remains the main priority for Jolie. She has six children, three of whom are adopted, and she often takes them with her on trips and on sets. She is also close with her father, Jon Voight, despite their scandalous past relationship.

