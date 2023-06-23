Dreams involving birds are important, often considered favorable if the feathered creatures look healthy. Such dreams are quite common among people, featuring feathered friends flying in flocks, entering windows, or even becoming cherished pets. The interpretation of such dreams usually leans toward positive outcomes if the birds radiate vitality.

Interpretation of dreams about birds

Well-known sources of dream analysis usually associate dreams about birds with favorable signs that herald good news, great connections, or the emergence of new friendships. The higher the flight of birds in a dream, the greater the feeling of happiness it symbolizes. Catching a bird in a dream portends great luck, great victories, or success in love.

A large bird appearing in a dream can indicate significant life changes. A single small bird indicates a lack of anxiety over trivial matters. A flock of small birds advises you to pay attention to more pressing problems.

The presence of baby birds symbolizes delayed success that requires diligent effort. However, if they are abandoned by their parents, the dream serves as a warning against rude behavior.

Bright, colorful birds symbolize upcoming exciting travels or a surge of inspiration in creative endeavors. Conversely, dreams involving exotic birds mean an excessive fascination with the past that distracts attention from present experiences. Feeding a bird in a dream means family gatherings or holidays.

Interpretation of specific species of birds:

A pigeon in a dream corresponds to the exchange of gossip;

a rooster or a chicken symbolize willingness to defend your opinion;

a hawk or eagle hints at recognition and fame;

a seagull symbolizes a thirst for wandering and traveling;

a sparrow speaks of romantic happiness.

Dreams involving owls or crows are less favorable, indicating minor difficulties, misunderstandings with loved ones, or possible illness. However, in the end, these problems will be resolved positively.

When a bird flies into the house

To dream that a bird flies into the house means troubles that will be successfully overcome. The duration of the bird's flight in the house corresponds to the time it takes to solve the problem.

If a bird breaks a window in flight, it means unforeseen obstacles that disrupt plans. Catching a flying bird in a dream means possible deception or betrayal, and a flock of birds flying into a window symbolizes the presence of numerous opponents.

The premonition is manifested when a bird flies into the window and dies, indicating the possibility of an accident or disaster.

Sick or dead birds in a dream

Although dreams involving birds are generally favorable, an encounter with a featherless, injured, or sick bird is a negative sign. Such a dream is a warning that you may suffer due to someone's negligence or irresponsibility.

To see a dead bird in a dream means failure or disruption of plans. If you kill birds yourself in a dream, it means self-sabotage, leading to the destruction of your own happiness. A flock of dead birds scattered on the ground or falling from the sky indicates that accidents or natural disasters may occur.

However, if in a dream a bird that was previously dead or sick suddenly comes to life or recovers, it portends the avoidance of a serious illness.

Dreaming of an aggressive bird

To meet an aggressive or angry bird in a dream indicates a warning of an impending danger. The dreamer may soon face enemies or envious people. Getting into a fight with a bird in a dream symbolizes the desire for personal happiness in real life. The winner in the confrontation in a dream is likely to achieve a dominant position in reality.

