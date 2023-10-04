What causes skin to age faster: three bad habits

UAportal has prepared a material that reveals which habits age the skin even more than smoking. Learn about practical tips and tricks to help overcome the effects of these habits and maintain healthy and youthful skin.

Lack of sun protection

Exposure to the sun contributes to premature aging, including wrinkles, age spots, and sagging skin. To protect your skin, apply sunscreen with a high SPF every day, even on cloudy days.

Wear protective clothing, such as hats and long-sleeved clothing, and seek shade during peak sun exposure hours. You should also avoid tanning beds and sun lamps as they can also cause significant damage to your skin.

Read also: Beauticians named 4 factors that accelerate the skin aging process

Excessive consumption of alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates the body, including the skin, which leads to dryness and dullness. It can also dilate blood vessels, causing redness and damage to capillaries. To minimize the effects of alcohol on your skin, limit your intake and drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated.

Lack of sleep

Insufficient sleep increases the production of cortisol, a stress hormone that breaks down collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin. Try to get 7-9 hours of sleep every night so that your skin can repair and regenerate. Establish a bedtime routine and avoid caffeine and electronic devices before bed to improve your quality of sleep.

To recap, we've already written about how to take care of your skin after 40.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!