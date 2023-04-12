What to put on the festive Easter table: recipes of interesting dishes

Everyone associates Easter with paska, scrambled eggs, and homemade sausage. Undoubtedly, these are one of the most important dishes on the festive table, but not the only ones. After all, the table on the day of the Resurrection of the Cross should be rich and varied. UaPortal has collected the most interesting recipes for festive dishes for those who are still thinking about the menu for Easter.

Pork with garlic, baked in foil

For cooking you will need:

– Pork (fillet) – 700 g;

– Garlic – 5-6 cloves;

- Mustard (sauce or grains) - to taste;

- Salt, pepper - to taste.

Method of cooking:

Cut the cloves of garlic into 2-4 parts. Make slits in the pork and insert the garlic into them. Rub the meat with a mixture of salt, pepper, and mustard.

Put the meat on the foil, wrap it up, and transfer it to a baking dish or baking sheet. Bake at a temperature of 180 degrees for 1.5 hours.

Salmon in cream

For cooking you will need:

- Salmon fillet - 1 kg;

– Tomatoes – 2 pcs.;

– Onion-leek – 1 stem;

– Cream – 400 ml;

– Dill – 2-3 sprigs;

– Green onion – 2-3 feathers;

- Spicy mustard - 1 tbsp. L.;

- Thyme - a pinch;

- Salt, pepper - to taste;

- Butter - 1 tbsp. l.

Method of cooking:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Remove the skin from the fish and rub it with salt and pepper on both sides. Spread with mustard, sprinkle with thyme, and put in an oiled form.

Cut the onion-leek, and stew in butter until soft. Place on top of the fish.

Cover with circles of tomatoes, pour preheated cream, and send to the oven for half an hour. Serve with greens.

Chicken and cucumber salad

For cooking you will need:

– Boiled chicken fillet – 200 g;

– Fresh cucumbers – 2 pcs.;

– Sesame seeds;

- Lettuce.

– For an egg pancake:

- Egg - 1 pc.;

- Salt;

- Parsley.

For the sauce:

- Soy sauce - 2 tbsp. L.;

- Olive or vegetable oil - 2 tbsp. L.;

– Vinegar 6% – 1 teaspoon;

– Sugar – 1/4 teaspoon;

– Garlic – 2 cloves;

- Salt;

– Parsley;

- Freshly ground pepper.

Method of cooking:

Disassemble the fillet into fibers. Wash the cucumber, dry it, and cut it into thin strips.

Pour the sauce over the chicken and cucumbers, mix, and refrigerate for an hour.

Make an egg pancake: mix a raw egg with a pinch of salt, and add parsley.

Pour into an oiled pan. But bake until golden. Remove the pancake from the pan, cool it, and cut it into long strips.

Sauce:

Finely chop the parsley. Pass the garlic through a garlic press. Pour oil, and soy sauce into a bowl, add salt, a pinch of sugar, vinegar, salt, pepper, garlic, and parsley. Mix it up. The sauce is ready.

Wash the lettuce leaves, dry them, and cover the bottom of the salad bowl with them. Place the cucumber and chicken mixture on top of the leaves. Place egg pancake strips on top. Decorate as desired.

Cookies "Rabbits"

For cooking you will need:

– Melted butter – 125 g;

- Sifted flour - 3 cups;

– Sugar – 1 glass + 1 tbsp. L.;

– Eggs – 2 pcs.;

- Baking powder - 3 tsp;

- raisins;

- Kefir - 1 cup;

- Salt to taste.

Method of cooking:

Grind eggs with one glass of sugar, add kefir and butter, and mix. Slowly pour in the flour, add baking powder and a pinch of salt, and mix the dough.

Form 2/3 of the dough into a thick sausage, cut it into equal pieces, and make a ball from each piece. Make a thin sausage from the remaining dough and cut it into thin strips.

Glue 2 strips to each ball so that you get a rabbit with ears, and make eyes from raisins. Place the figures on a parchment-lined baking sheet, brush with beaten egg, and sprinkle with 1 tbsp. l. sugar and bake at 180 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Put the rabbits in a preheated oven.

