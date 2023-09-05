What to plant in September to get a bountiful harvest: 5 options

Many people believe that plants can only be planted in spring and early summer, but this is not entirely true. UAportal has prepared a wide range of vegetables and flowers that can be sown or planted during September to get a great harvest.

Marigolds in pots

You can sow winter-hardy annuals, such as marigolds and wild flowers. These flowers will bloom a few weeks earlier than those you plant in spring.

First, prepare the soil well and sow the seeds directly into shallow holes or pots. To protect the plants from the cool weather, cover the area with fleece or a thin layer of film from October.

Garlic

Plant the cloves 2.5 cm deep and 25 cm apart in fertile soil, having prepared it properly beforehand. The shoots should appear by autumn, overwinter, and sprout in spring.

Lettuce leaves

Find a sheltered place in the open air or use pots for growing. You can sow leaf mustard and winter salad mixes. Some varieties should be sown under glass.

Peas

Just like beans, frost-resistant peas can be sown in September for an early harvest.

Radish

If the soil is warm and conditions are favourable in autumn, sow a late batch of radish seeds. They ripen in just a few weeks, making them a great addition to autumn salads.

