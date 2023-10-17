What to plant in the garden in autumn for an early harvest

Effective planning and utilization of the fall season is vital for successful gardening. Autumn is a great time to prepare your beds and sow certain crops that will produce early harvests next spring.

Fall varieties of vegetables and flowers have several advantages over spring crops. Firstly, the moisture level in the soil during this season is conducive to seed germination and emergence.

Secondly, autumn crops have enough time to develop a strong root system and accumulate the necessary nutrients, which provides greater resistance to winter cold and diseases.

Onions and garlic are popular among gardeners for fall planting. Due to the large number of varieties, each with their own characteristics and flavors, these crops thrive when planted in October-November, when the soil temperature has cooled enough but not yet frozen. Placing them in a sunny spot with fertile soil is crucial for a successful harvest.

Root vegetables such as carrots, beets and radishes are also ideal for fall sowing. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these crops offer a variety of flavor profiles. When choosing root vegetable varieties for fall planting, pay attention to resistance to low temperatures and longevity during storage. Some carrot varieties, for example, have excellent frost resistance and can be stored for a long time.

Sowing aromatic herbs such as spinach, mint, and parsley in the fall has many advantages. It allows you to get fresh green leaves even during the colder months, adding flavor and nutrients to your dishes. In addition, fall herbs can exhibit stronger flavors and aromas than their spring counterparts.

To successfully grow herbs in the fall, choose a location that receives partial sunlight, with loose and fertile soil enriched with compost or humus.

