What do you need to know about alcohol markers: their pros and cons
Alcohol markers have gained popularity among artists due to their unique application techniques and availability. UAportal has prepared pros and cons of such markers to help artists not to make a mistake in choosing materials for their creativity.
Advantages of alcohol markers:
- Bright colors:
Alcohol markers create rich and vibrant colors, enhancing the visual appeal of drawings and illustrations.
- Blend beautifully:
These markers blend beautifully, allowing artists to create smooth transitions and gradients in their artwork as long as the alcohol does not harden on the paper.
- Fast drying:
Alcohol markers dry quickly, minimizing the risk of smearing or blurring. This makes them ideal for artists looking for a quick workflow and spectacular results.
Disadvantages of alcohol markers:
- Alcohol stains:
Alcohol markers can penetrate into a thin or a low-quality paper, forcing artists to use specific types of paper or take extra precautions such as backing.
- Fading:
Although alcohol markers come in a wide range of colors, if they are of below average quality, the images will simply lose their colors over time.
- Cost:
Quality alcohol markers with minimal spreading can be more expensive compared to other markers, which can be a problem for artists on a tight budget looking for the same smooth shade transitions and brightness.
