What is not allowed to put in the microwave: a list

UAportal has prepared a selection of things that should not be put in the microwave. By following these recommendations, you can avoid potential dangers in the kitchen and prevent a disaster.

Melanin or plastic dishes

Do not put melanin or plastic utensils, containers or wrappers in the microwave. High temperatures can cause these materials to melt and release harmful chemicals into your food, threating your health. If you are down to heating or cooking in the microwave, choose glass, ceramic or paper plates, that can be used in the microwave.

Aluminum foil and metal cookware

Never use aluminum foil or any metal objects in the microwave. Metal can spark and cause a fire due to electromagnetic reaction with microwaves.

This rule applies to metal cookware, silverware, or any utensils with metal accents. Better use glass or ceramic dishes suitable for microwave use for maximum safety, .

Styrofoam containers and plastic bags

Do not use foam containers or plastic bags in the microwave. The high temperatures can cause these materials to melt, which can release harmful chemicals into your food. Transfer your food to dishes suitable for microwave use or use wrappers.

Travel cups and plastic water bottles

Do not put travel thermoses or plastic water bottles in the microwave. These containers may not be designed to heat, which can cause them to warp, melt and release toxins into the drink. Pour the drink into a cup suitable for microwave use, or heat it in a pot on the stove.

Eggs

Do not cook whole eggs in the microwave, whether they are broken or in the shell. The vapor that forms inside an egg can cause it's explode creating a significant risk of burns or a microwave damage. If you want to cook eggs in the microwave, make sure they are fully cooked or use other cooking methods.

