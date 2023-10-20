What you shouldn't do at the dinner table: a folk wisdom

Traditionally, folk wisdom treats food and the table with great respect. This has a deep significance, because food symbolizes the fruits of labor, and the table - home comfort and an indicator of prosperity.

Omen about the dining table

1- Avoid sitting on the dining table. According to the belief, this act of disrespect can provoke significant disagreements or financial problems.

2. leave the table in an untidy state to incur the wrath of the house spirits. It is noteworthy that folk omens do not recommend using a paper napkin to wipe the table.

3- You should not put an empty bottle on the table, as it is believed to be a horrible financial drain. This rule also serves as a caveat for expectant mothers as it predicts potential inappropriate births or accidents during pregnancy.

4. You should not beat eggs against the dinner table even during Easter celebrations, because it is believed to repel good luck.

5. For preventing misfortune, do not put your keys, either to your house or car, on the dining table.

Draw luck and prosperity

Folk wisdom tells about a simple way to attract wealth and good luck to the house. People buried a coin under the tablecloth in the ancient times, although modern housewives prefer a banknote.

