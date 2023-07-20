What to do in a crisis or emergency: five useful tips that can save lives

Regardless of whether you find yourself in a natural disaster, medical emergency or any other difficult situation, you need to have a plan and the knowledge to act correctly. UAportal has prepared tips to help you control the situation as best as possible.

Stay calm and assess the situation

Panic or impulsive actions can interfere with your ability to make rational decisions. Staying calm will help you think clearly and take appropriate action.

Take care of your safety first

Your safety should always be a priority. If you are in danger, find a safe place or get as far away from the epicentre of the event as possible. If necessary, follow established evacuation routes or seek shelter. Remember that you must take care of your own life and health first, and only then - of those in need.

Follow established emergency procedures

Many organisations and institutions have clearly defined emergency procedures in place. Familiarise yourself with these protocols in advance, whether it is at your workplace, school or community. Learn evacuation routes, emergency contact numbers and any specific instructions. Following established procedures will ensure coordinated and effective action.

Seek information from reliable sources

During an emergency, misinformation can spread much faster, causing confusion and panic. Rely on trusted sources of information, such as local authorities, emergency services or reputable media outlets. Stay up-to-date with the latest developments and follow official instructions and advice.

Help others and seek professional help

If it is safe to do so, help those in need. For example, the elderly, children or people with disabilities. In addition, do not hesitate to seek professional help. Emergency services and qualified professionals have everything they need to deal with crisis situations and provide the necessary support.

