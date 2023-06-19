What to do when you feel sick in the heat

If you don't tolerate the heat well, don't worry - UAportal has prepared some practical tips to help you stay comfortable and cool. By following these tips, you can easily endure the hot weather and enjoy the season to the fullest.

Keep hydrated

One of the most important things to do when you can't stand the hot weather is to drink plenty of water. High temperatures can cause sweating, which leads to dehydration.

Read also: Saves from the heat: clothes made of what fabric is better to wear in summer

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to replenish lost fluids. It is also helpful to carry a water bottle when you are outside so that you always have easy access to fluids. Also, avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages as they can contribute to dehydration.

Video of the day

Dress appropriately

Choosing the right clothes can make a big difference to how well you cope with hot weather. Choose lightweight and breathable fabrics, such as cotton or linen, that allow air to circulate and keep you cool.

Loose-fitting clothing also promotes ventilation and prevents excessive sweating. Consider wearing light-coloured clothing that reflects sunlight rather than absorbing heat. Don't forget to protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect yourself from direct sunlight.

Look for shade and air conditioning

When the temperature rises, it is very important to find a cool and shaded place to hide. Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest part of the day. Look for shady places, such as parks with trees, outdoor cafes with umbrellas, or create shade with portable canopies or beach umbrellas.

If possible, spend time in an air-conditioned room, which provides a controlled environment to help you escape the heat. If you don't have air conditioning, visit public places that do, such as shopping malls, libraries, or community centres.

Use cooling methods

Take a cool shower or bath to reduce your body temperature. Use fans or portable air coolers to circulate air and create a refreshing breeze in the room. Put a damp towel around your neck or wrists to help cool you down. If you spend time outdoors, use a handheld or misting fan for instant relief.

Plan your activities wisely

Schedule outdoor work or exercise for cooler times of the day, such as early or late in the day. Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours to avoid overheating. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and listen to your body's signals.

As a reminder, we have already written what to do when a heel breaks.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!