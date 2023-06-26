What to do if you are always late: simple but effective tips

Are you always in a hurry and always on time for appointments? Constant lateness can cause stress, worsen relationships, and negatively affect your personal and professional life. UAportal has prepared valuable tips to help you overcome this problem.

Understand the root causes

To effectively deal with constant lateness, it is very important to identify its causes. To do this, you should analyse your thoughts, habits, and daily routine. Are you overly optimistic about how long it takes to complete tasks? Do you have difficulties with time management or organisation? By identifying the root causes, you can develop targeted strategies to overcome them.

Prioritise and plan

One of the main reasons for being late is poor prioritisation and lack of planning. Take the time to prioritise your tasks and responsibilities, both short-term and long-term.

Use digital or physical planners to pre-define your activities and allocate sufficient time for each task. Set reminders and alarms to help you stay on track.

Build in extra time

It's common to forget to include travelling time and other important tasks in your daily routine. To fix this, calculate the time with a certain margin.

For example, if you think a meeting will take 30 minutes, allow 45 minutes for it. By anticipating possible delays or changes, you can avoid the stress and rush associated with being late.

Optimise your morning routine

Mornings are often chaotic and conducive to lateness. You can improve your morning routine by preparing for it the night before. Lay out your clothes, pack your bag, and prepare breakfast in advance.

Also, wake up early so that you have enough time to take care of yourself. In particular, for exercise or meditation, which will help you start the day with calm, balance and focus.

Practice time management techniques

These techniques can be incredibly helpful in dealing with procrastination. Two of the most popular ones are worth highlighting: Pomodoro and the Eisenhower Matrix. The Pomodoro technique involves dividing tasks into focused intervals, usually 25 minutes, followed by a short break.

The Eisenhower matrix will help you prioritise your tasks according to their urgency and importance. By applying these techniques, you can increase productivity and reduce the likelihood of being late.

