Each of us has accidentally added too much salt to our soup. This mistake can ruin the taste of the dish. UAportal has prepared useful recommendations that will definitely save your meal.

Add unsalted liquid

You can pour water, unsalted broth, or even dairy products into the soup to reduce the saltiness. Add a small amount of liquid while tasting the flavor. This way, you will achieve a balance and save the food for turning too runny.

Neutralize with acid

Acidic ingredients can help neutralize the saltiness of the soup. Try adding lemon juice or vinegar. Be careful though, if you lose the measure, the acids will distort the true flavor of the dish as well.

Video of the day

Add starch

Starchy ingredients like potatoes, rice or pasta can also save your dish. These ingredients absorb excess salt and help balance the flavor. Cook starchy foods separately and then add them to the soup. Let it cook for a few minutes to release some of the starch.

Add cream or dairy products

Cream or dairy products can help to soften the saltiness and create a more palatable meal. Depending on the type of soup you're making, add a little sour cream, a dollop of heavy cream or a spoonful of yogurt.

Earlier, UaPortal prepared three options for a delicious dinner that will help you lose weight.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!