What to do if the floor squeaks: what simple remedy will help to overcome this problem

An unpleasant and annoying floor creak is a fairly common problem. UAportal has shared a life hack to help you deal with it.

Floor creaking can be very frustrating, especially when the noise disturbs the peace in your home. Fortunately, there is a simple and effective solution to this common problem. Use a common cosmetic product called talcum powder. Sprinkle it on the floor and you'll forget about the annoying sounds.

Talcum powder acts as a lubricant, reducing friction between the boards. Make sure you cover all the necessary areas to get the best results.

Earlier, UaPortal shared how to make a miracle remedy from frozen lemons.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!