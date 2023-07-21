What to do if your clothes change colour after washing: effective tips to save your clothes

It's so hard to throw away your favourite or practically new clothes because of a bad wash. UAportal has recommended what to do if your clothes change colour in the washing machine.

Act quickly and treat the stain immediately

First, rinse the stained area with cold water to prevent the stain from seeping through. Do not use hot water as it can penetrate the material even further. Gently blot the dirt with a clean cloth or paper towel to remove any excess mixture.

Then treat the damaged area with a suitable detergent to remove the dirt. Be sure to follow the instructions and test it on a small, inconspicuous area of the material. Wait a few minutes for the product to penetrate the fabric.

Use natural products

If you prefer natural remedies or don't have household chemicals on hand, try tried-and-tested methods. For example, mix white vinegar with water and apply the mixture to the stained area. Then rub it gently with a clean cloth.

Baking soda is another versatile product that can help remove stubborn stains. Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water and apply it to the stain. Leave on for a few minutes and then rinse thoroughly.

To get rid of certain types of stains, you can use lemon juice, hydrogen peroxide, and even toothpaste.

Get professional help

If the stain persists despite your best efforts, it may be time to seek professional help. Professional dry cleaners have the specialised equipment and knowledge to help you deal with the problem.

Take the item to a reputable dry cleaner and inform them about the nature of the stain and previous attempts to remove it. Experts will be able to assess the fabric and apply appropriate methods to remove the stain without damaging the garment.

