What to do if you have a hangover in the morning: effective tips

Have you ever woken up in the morning with a headache, nausea, and a feeling of regret about yesterday's celebration? Dealing with a hangover can be difficult. UAportal has prepared a list of effective tips that will help you overcome a morning hangover.

Drink water

Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it dehydrates the body. Replacing the lost fluids is crucial in the fight against a hangover. Start your day by drinking plenty of water or rehydration solutions.

Get some rest

When you have a hangover, your body needs time to recover. Allow yourself to rest and get some much-needed sleep.

Take a break from your normal life and give your body a chance to heal naturally. A nap or a good night's sleep can work wonders in helping you feel better.

Feed your body a balanced diet

While fatty foods can be a popular hangover remedy, it is important to choose a balanced and nutritious meal. Choose foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to replenish your body's nutrient stores. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins are excellent choices.

Relieve symptoms with ginger or peppermint

Ginger and peppermint are known for their calming properties and can help relieve hangover symptoms. Drink ginger tea or chew on a piece of crystallized ginger to relieve nausea and soothe your stomach. Peppermint tea or mint sprinkled on whiskey can also relieve headaches.

Stay active, but take your time

If you don't feel like going to the gym, light exercise can help relieve a hangover. Low-intensity activities, such as a brisk walk or yoga, can increase circulation, release endorphins, and improve your overall mood. Just don't overdo it because your body is already in a state of recovery.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

