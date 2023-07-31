What to do if your husband doesn't help with the housework: useful tips for wives

Household chores can take a lot of energy and effort, especially if your husband is not involved in this process. UAportal has prepared four practical tips to help spouses cope with this problem.

Communicate openly and honestly

Communication is the foundation of any successful relationship. If you do almost all of the housework, talk frankly about it with your spouse. Avoid blaming and instead focus on expressing your feelings and needs. A constructive dialog will clarify what you expect from each other.

Set an example

Your actions can inspire others to make changes. If you demonstrate responsibility and efficiency in managing household chores, your spouse may realize that he or she needs to get involved. Avoid criticizing. Instead, create a positive atmosphere.

Share responsibilities based on each other's strengths

Utilize each other's abilities by dividing responsibilities accordingly. If your spouse doesn't like to cook, but is happy to do the laundry, then let him take care of it, and you can spend time cooking.

Plan to work together

Working together doesn't have to be hard. Do household chores as a team. Working side by side develops a sense of unity and makes these tasks less burdensome.

