What to do if you feel overwhelmed or stressed

Feeling overwhelmed or stressed is a common problem faced by many people in their personal and professional lives. UAportal has prepared some practical tips to help you cope with this feeling.

Life can be hard, and there are times when it can be overwhelming. Whether it's the demands of work, family, or personal problems, feeling stressed or overwhelmed is a common occurrence.

Identify the source of stress

The first step in dealing with stress or feeling overwhelmed is to identify the source of the problem. It could be a specific situation or event, a person, or even a persistent pattern of behavior or negative thinking. Once you've identified the source, you can start taking steps to address it.

Video of the day

Read also: A dermatologist shared tips on how to reduce the impact of stress on the skin

Take a break

When you feel overwhelmed or stressed, taking a break can be a valuable tool. This can mean taking your mind off the situation, going for a walk, meditating, or relaxing. Taking a break can help you clear your mind, relieve stress, and get a fresh perspective.

Ask for support

Sometimes it can be difficult to cope with stress or feel overwhelmed alone. Seeking support from friends, family, or a professional can be helpful. Talking to someone can help you see a different perspective, get emotional support, and develop coping strategies.

Prioritize and simplify your work

When you have a lot to do, it's helpful to prioritize tasks and simplify your approach. Make a list of what needs to be done and prioritize it according to importance and urgency. Try to break down complex tasks into smaller, doable steps.

Practice self-care

Taking care of yourself is crucial when dealing with stress or feeling overwhelmed. Make sure you get enough sleep, eat right, and exercise regularly. Taking care of your physical and mental health will help you feel more resilient and better able to cope with stressful situations.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, doctors told why the habit of regularly eating jelly without sugar can improve the condition of your body. It contains essential amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, which can be of great benefit to the body.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!