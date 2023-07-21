One of the most common problems that many people face is the fight against dust on furniture. UAportal has prepared a list of tips and tricks to help prevent dust from settling on furniture. By applying these tips, you can save time, effort and keep your home clean.

Dust and vacuum regularly

Get into the habit of dusting surfaces with a microfiber cloth or vacuuming at least once a week. Start at the top and work your way down to remove all dust particles. Vacuum upholstered furniture using the appropriate attachment to remove dust and debris from the fabric. By vacuuming frequently, you minimize the possibility of dust settling on the furniture.

Protective covers

Video of the day

For upholstered furniture, use covers that are easy to remove and wash. This will not only help keep dust at bay but also protect your furniture from stains and spills. Additionally, for wooden furniture, you can use tablecloths or coasters to provide an extra layer of protection against dust and scratches.

First aid kit products

There are products in your first aid kit that can help protect your furniture from dust. Vaseline is one such product. Apply a small amount of petroleum jelly to a clean cloth and gently wipe the wooden furniture. Vaseline creates a protective barrier that helps repel dust particles.

Another useful tool is a mixture of water and vinegar. Spray this solution on a microfiber cloth and wipe the surfaces. The acidity of the vinegar helps prevent dust from accumulating.

Earlier, we told you how to clean the floor with lemon. This natural floor cleaner will replace expensive household chemicals.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!