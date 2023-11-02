Four life-enhancing toothache relief lifehacks to help you deal with toothache pain

UAportal has prepared an article on effective ways to relieve toothache. Discover simple methods that can provide temporary pain relief and reduce inflammation.

Gargle with warm salt water

One of the most effective toothache relief flyhacks is to gargle your mouth with warm salt water. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and rinse your mouth with it for about 30 seconds and then spit it out. This salt solution helps to reduce inflammation and eliminate some of the bacteria that cause toothache.

Cold compress

Another helpful tip is to apply a cold compress. Take a clean cloth, place ice cubes inside and gently press it against your cheek near the sore tooth. This can anesthetize the area, reduce swelling and bring temporary relief.

Clove oil solution

Make a solution by mixing a few drops of clove oil with another oil, such as olive oil. Then apply the mixture to the sore tooth and gum with a cotton swab. Clove oil contains eugenol, a substance known for its natural pain relieving and anti-inflammatory properties.

Garlic

If the pain persists, try chewing a piece of garlic. Garlic has antibacterial properties and can help eliminate the bacteria that causes toothaches. However, be careful as garlic can be spicy and cause a burning sensation. If the discomfort becomes too intense, it's best to remove the garlic.

