How to replace cosmetics: natural alternatives for personal care

UAportal has prepared an article about several examples of universal products that can replace commercial cosmetics. Try to take advantage of the beneficial properties of these natural ingredients to achieve the desired result without spending extra money.

Avocado as a moisturizer

Avocados are an excellent natural skin moisturizer due to their high content of fats and other nutrients. To use avocados as a moisturizer, mash a ripe avocado with a fork and apply it to your face and body. Leave on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Honey for hair care

Honey is a natural moisturizer that helps retain moisture in the hair, making it a great alternative to chemical conditioners. Mix two tablespoons of honey with one glass of warm water to use honey as a hair conditioner.

After shampooing, apply the honey mixture to your hair and massage it into your scalp. Leave on for 5-10 minutes and then rinse thoroughly.

Coconut oil as a makeup remover

Coconut oil is a versatile ingredient that effectively removes makeup, including waterproof formulas. Apply a small amount of coconut oil to a cotton pad and gently wipe off makeup. Rinse your face with warm water to remove any residue.

