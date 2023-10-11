What to replace coffee with: tasty and healthy options

UAportal has prepared a list of drinks that will help you go beyond coffee and find attractive alternatives. From herbal teas to matcha and golden milk, we will look at various flavored options that offer unique benefits.

Herbal tea

If you need a warm and soothing drink to replace your daily coffee, herbal tea can be an ideal option. Herbal teas come in a variety of flavors and blends, and they often offer numerous health benefits. For example, chamomile tea promotes relaxation and helps sleep better, while peppermint tea helps with digestion.

Matcha

For those who enjoy the invigorating effects of coffee but want an alternative, matcha may be the new drink of choice. Made from powdered green tea leaves, matcha is rich in antioxidants and provides a smoother, longer-lasting boost than coffee.

Golden milk

For a soothing and nutritious drink, try golden milk, also known as turmeric latte. This colorful beverage contains turmeric, a natural anti-inflammatory, as well as warming spices such as cinnamon and ginger. In addition to being a great and cozy substitute for coffee, golden milk has the potential to help improve your health.

