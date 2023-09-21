Why is karkade good for you: pros and cons of this drink
Karkade is a popular tea made from roselle flowers and is the national drink of Egypt. UAportal has prepared an analysis of the potential benefits and risks associated with the consumption of this popular herbal drink.
Advantages of karkade:
- Rich in antioxidants
It is is rich in antioxidants, which protect the body from harmful free radicals, protecting cells from damage.
- Supports heart health
Scientific studies show that roselle tea can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, improving cardiovascular health.
- Helps to lose weight
As a low-calorie drink, it can help with weight management by increasing satiety and potentially preventing the absorption of sugar and starch.
Disadvantages of karkade:
- Potential interaction with medicines
Karkade may interact with certain medicines, including antihypertensive drugs and diuretics. It is recommended to consult a doctor before drinking this tea.
- Possible allergic reactions
Some people may be allergic to rosemary, so karkade is not suitable for everyone. Care should be taken as allergic reactions can occur.
- Potential stomach discomfort
The astringent taste of tea can cause stomach discomfort, including increased acidity, heartburn, and abdominal pain. The key to avoiding such problems is to consume this drink in moderation.
