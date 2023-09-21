Why is karkade good for you: pros and cons of this drink

Karkade is a popular tea made from roselle flowers and is the national drink of Egypt. UAportal has prepared an analysis of the potential benefits and risks associated with the consumption of this popular herbal drink.

Advantages of karkade:

Rich in antioxidants

It is is rich in antioxidants, which protect the body from harmful free radicals, protecting cells from damage.

Supports heart health

Scientific studies show that roselle tea can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, improving cardiovascular health.

Helps to lose weight

As a low-calorie drink, it can help with weight management by increasing satiety and potentially preventing the absorption of sugar and starch.

Read also: Tea or coffee: which drink is better for breakfast or dinner

Disadvantages of karkade:

Potential interaction with medicines

Karkade may interact with certain medicines, including antihypertensive drugs and diuretics. It is recommended to consult a doctor before drinking this tea.

Possible allergic reactions

Some people may be allergic to rosemary, so karkade is not suitable for everyone. Care should be taken as allergic reactions can occur.

Potential stomach discomfort

The astringent taste of tea can cause stomach discomfort, including increased acidity, heartburn, and abdominal pain. The key to avoiding such problems is to consume this drink in moderation.

Earlier, we wrote about 5 things you shouldn't do in the morning to avoid harming your health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!