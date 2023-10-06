What can replace regular flour in the kitchen: culinary life hacks

UAportal offers to familiarize you with the advantages of whole grain, gluten-free, and seed flour over regular flour to make your dishes healthier and tastier.

In particular:

Whole wheat flour

Whole wheat flour is a nutritious alternative to regular wheat flour. It contains all possible types of grain, including bran. It is also rich in minerals and vitamins, which provide the body with important micronutrients.

Gluten-free flour

For people with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, gluten-free flour is a great alternative to wheat flour. These flours are usually made from a combination of flours such as rice, tapioca, and potato starch.

Nut and seed flours

Nut and seed flours, such as almond, coconut, and flaxseed flours, give baked goods a unique flavor and texture, and also lower cholesterol levels. These alternative flours are gluten-free and can add a rich nutty flavor to baked goods.

