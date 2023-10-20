How to easily wash your hands after gardening: three simple ways

UAportal has prepared a selection of home remedies for cleaning hands heavily contaminated with soil. These practical instructions and useful tips will significantly improve the cleanliness and hygiene of hands.

Try rubbing your hands with soap or lemon

Home remedies can effectively clean earth-contacted hands. A convenient option is using a mixture of warm water and mild soap and rub thoroughly.

Another natural remedy is a lemon juice, which dissolves dirt and stains. Apply the juice on your hands in a massaging motion and then rinse off.

Apply disinfectant or baking soda

When soap is not available, a hand sanitizer can be a quick remedy. Choose one with at least 60% alcohol content. Apply liberally and rub your hands until it's dry to kill germs and make it easier to remove dirt.

A paste of baking soda is also effective. Gently apply the mixture on your hands, including heavily soiled areas, and rub. Rinse off with water to get your hands clean and fresh.

Take an advantage of a vinegar solution

Vinegar can serve as a home remedy to clean your hands from soil. Make a solution of equal proportions of vinegar and water, and then apply it on your hands using a cloth or sponge. Then rinse it off with water. Thanks to the antibacterial properties of vinegar, it will help remove dirt.

