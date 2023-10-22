Honor Watch 4 Pro: its characteristics

As the launch of the much-anticipated Honor Watch 4 Pro approaches, enthusiasts and tech lovers are buzzing with excitement. China Telecom has released a treasure trove of detailed specs and official renders that give us a glimpse of what this smart accessory has to offer.

Key specs:

- Model: TUM-L19

- Display: a stunning 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 464 x 464 pixels.

- Computing power: under the hood is a low-power STM32U5A9 chip from STMicroelectronics for efficient performance.

- Data storage: you won't have to worry about running out of space for your favorite programs and data with 4GB of internal memory,.

- Connectivity: the Honor Watch 4 Pro is all about staying connected. They support LTE and uses eSIM for seamless connectivity. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC support.

- Design: crafted with precision, they measure 46.4 x 46.4 x 11.4 mm and weigh only 50 grams, making it comfortable to wear all day long.

- Battery: the device is powered by a 480mAh battery, ensuring that it keeps up with your active lifestyle.

- Software: run MagicOS 7.2 operating system, providing a smooth and intuitive user interface.

- Color options: we have a range of stylish colors including black, brown and dark green, allowing you to match the watch to your personal style.

- Price: the starting price for the Honor Watch 4 Pro is 2999 Chinese yuan, which is approximately $410.

