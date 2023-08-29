Private house or apartment: which is better to choose

When buying a home, it is very difficult to choose between a house and an apartment. UAportal has told you about the advantages and disadvantages of these two options to help you make an informed decision.

Size and space

Houses usually have more living space, both inside and outside, with several rooms and a backyard or garden. Apartments, on the other hand, are smaller and more compact, with open or closed balconies that often serve as an extra room. The choice between these two options depends on your lifestyle and the amount of space you need.

Home maintenance

Houses require more maintenance, as you need to take care of the lawn, repair tools, etc.

Video of the day

In the case of apartments, the building management company usually provides maintenance services, so residents don't have to worry about it. Therefore, if you want to spend less money on maintenance, an apartment may be a better option.

Privacy of the space

Privacy is an important factor for many people when choosing between a house and an apartment. Houses tend to offer more privacy as they are separate buildings without shared walls or common areas.

On the other hand, apartments often share walls and rooms, which can lead to less private space. If privacy is a top priority, a house may be a better choice.

Location of the property

Houses are often located in suburbs or rural areas, which is a quieter and more spacious environment to live in. In contrast, apartments are located in urban areas, which allows for easy access to infrastructure and public transport.

Earlier, UaPortal told about the pros and cons of city living.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!