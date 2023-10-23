Upcoming Apple announcement: what do we know about the new generation of Apple Pencil

In the world of technology, expectations often rise when Apple hints at a new product launch. We've heard a lot about a new iPad model coming to market soon. However, according to a recent report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara, it looks like the focus may shift away from the iPad this time around. Apple is preparing to introduce the next generation of its popular accessory, the Apple Pencil.

Read also: pros and cons of the iPhone: whether it is worth spending that kind of money

The news of the imminent release of Apple Pencil 3 has certainly piqued the interest of Apple enthusiasts. If rumors are to be believed, we won't have to wait long for this presentation: it is expected to take place within a week. What is particularly intriguing is the set of improvements that the Apple Pencil 3 is rumored to receive.

One notable change is the replacement of the Lightning USB-C port. This change is in line with Apple's broader shift to USB-C in its products, offering users greater versatility and compatibility. But that's not all: the Apple Pencil 3 is expected to introduce several other interesting features.

Tactile support is one of them, promising a more interactive and sensitive user experience. There will also be a color switch, allowing users to personalize their stylus. The inclusion of the Digital Crown cap adds a touch of innovation, potentially extending the functionality of the Apple Pencil.

Perhaps one of the most practical improvements is the introduction of removable nibs with different properties. These nibs can be easily attached to the stylus thanks to a built-in magnetic feature.

This means that users can easily change the nibs depending on their needs, be it drawing, writing or other tasks.

Earlier, we wrote about how your phone battery can drain quickly due to one common mistake users make. This leads to wear and tear on the components of your gadget.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!