Fighting insomnia: how to improve sleep quality

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that affects many people. Fighting insomnia is crucial for maintaining overall health and well-being.

UAportal has prepared some tips to help you cope with insomnia and improve sleep quality. By following these recommendations, you can take control of your sleep and improve your overall well-being.

Establish a bedtime routine. Establishing a consistent bedtime routine can signal to the body that it is time to relax and prepare for sleep. You should try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Relaxing activities before bedtime, such as reading a book or taking a warm bath, can be helpful. It is advisable to avoid stimulating activities, such as using mobile devices or watching TV, as they can interfere with falling asleep.

Create an environment conducive to sleep. The environment plays an important role in sleep quality. The bedroom must be cool, dark, and quiet. It is helpful to use blackout curtains or an eye mask to block out unwanted light. Consider using earplugs to block out any excess noise.

Maintain good sleep hygiene. It is advisable to avoid drinking caffeine or alcohol before bed, as they can cause sleep disturbances. It is helpful to limit daytime naps, especially in the afternoon or evening. Engaging in regular physical activity during the day is encouraged, but it is important to avoid exercising before bed. In addition, it is advisable to avoid large meals or heavy snacks before bed, as they can cause discomfort and interfere with normal sleep.

The fight against insomnia requires the introduction of healthy habits and the creation of a favorable environment for good rest during sleep. By establishing a consistent bedtime routine, creating a sleep-friendly environment, and practicing good sleep hygiene, you can improve your sleep quality and effectively combat insomnia.

